All 6 pillars of Total Defence to be displayed at NDP 2023

SINGAPORE – He was only 11 years old when a 6.0-magnitude quake struck Sabah, Malaysia on June 5, 2015, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone and shoulder.

Third Sergeant Arnaav Karan Chabria was one of 29 pupils from Tanjong Katong Primary School who were attending a leadership camp there at the time.

The earthquake killed seven of them, along with two teachers and a Singaporean adventure guide. The total death toll was 18.

Now 19 years old, he said on Saturday: “Psychologically and mentally, it was quite difficult coming out of that, having experienced the trauma of losing friends and teachers.

“It was definitely not easy coming back from that. I hope that through this (being part of the National Day Parade), I’m able to encourage people.”

Come Aug 9, audiences at the Padang and at home will see the full-time national serviceman wearing a Singa the Kindness Lion costume atop one of the floats during the Total Defence segment of the National Day Parade (NDP).

His float represents psychological defence, and the combat engineer said he wants to spread a message of resilience to the thousands of people tuning in for the parade.

Unlike previous parades, which featured assets from only the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force driving past, the Total Defence Parade will also incorporate six large floats, representing the different pillars of Total Defence.

The one that represents psychological defence is made to look like a biscuit tin storing a grandmother’s treasured items.

Meanwhile, the other floats representing the remaining five pillars – military, civil, economic, social and digital – will be modelled after other everyday objects.