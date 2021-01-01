All 191 units at Geylang Lorong 3 vacated, ownership of land returned to State

SINGAPORE - All 191 units at Geylang Lorong 3 have been vacated and ownership of the 60-year leasehold land has returned to the State, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Friday (Jan 1).

In June 2017, the statutory board announced that the land occupied by the 191 terrace units would return to the state when the leases expired on Thursday.

This is the first time a residential plot of land in independent Singapore has reached the end of its lease.

The land is slated for a new public housing development as part of a plan to rejuvenate Kallang, said SLA.

Of the 191 units, 40 were owner-occupied. The land authority said the government had assisted the owners over the last three years with their relocation, and an SLA officer was assigned to each household to help them.

It also worked with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to help the owner occupiers find alternative housing.

All the owners have found their next home, with some moving in with family members or purchasing new flats.

This included the remaining five owners who were considering housing options on Dec 3.

For the 135 units used for foreign workers' accommodation, SLA and the Ministry of Manpower worked with the employers to relocate all the workers.

On the 16 units used for religious purposes, SLA said that it has worked with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth as well as the relevant religious organisations to assist the occupants.

They were also informed by SLA to seek assistance from relevant member organisations of the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony.

"SLA will hoard up and clear the site in preparation for redevelopment," added the statutory board.

The 70-year-old leasehold private houses in Jalan Chempaka Kuning and Jalan Chempaka Puteh, near Tanah Merah MRT station, are next in line to reach expiry in 2034.