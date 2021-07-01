All 12 Ho Kee Pau outlets closed after pest infestation found at supplier's premises

SINGAPORE - All 12 of Ho Kee Pau outlets were closed on Thursday (July 1), a day after widespread pest infestations were found on the premises of a company that supplies it with items such as dim sum, traditional pau and pastries.

When contacted through its Facebook page, Ho Kee Pau told The Straits Times that the outlets in Singapore were closed as a precaution against the hygiene lapses found at its supplier's premises.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday found cockroaches and rodent droppings in the food preparation and assembly areas of HKP Food Technology's Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North.

In a statement the same day, SFA said it had suspended the food business operations of HKP Food Technology, which supplies food products to Ho Kee Pau's retail outlets.

The agency also directed the recall of items that were distributed to Ho Kee Pau's Nex outlet, and advised the public against consuming products purchased from the outlet on June 30.

It added that those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

HKP Food Technology has also been told to rectify the lapses at Shimei East Kitchen and take the necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.