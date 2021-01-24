All 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore imported

All 10 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). All of them were asymptomatic and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, added MOH in its daily update yesterday.

The new cases took Singapore's total to 59,260. There were no new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.

The new cases comprise two Singaporeans, one work pass holder, five work permit holders, and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporeans are a 36-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy who returned from India. They have four previous cases as common contacts, including each other. The work pass holder, a 42-year-old man, also came from India. The work permit holders are all foreign domestic workers who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

One of the short-term visit pass holders came from the United States to visit his Singaporean fiancee, and the other came from Ecuador for a work project here.

The number of new cases in the community has risen to 17 in the past week, from six cases the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has dropped to three from four cases over the same time period.

Two new places were added to the list of public places visited by cases in the community during the period when they were infectious - ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee at 750 Chai Chee Road, on Jan 17, and Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre, on Jan 15.

Of the 177 cases reported from last Sunday to yesterday, 89 tested positive for their serology tests, 30 tested negative, and 58 results are pending.

With 32 cases discharged yesterday, 59,000 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital while 178 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 10

Imported: 10 (2 S'poreans,1 work pass holder, 5 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 17 (3 unlinked cases)

Active cases: 216

In hospitals: 38 (0 in ICU)

In community facilities: 178

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59,000

Discharged yesterday: 32

TOTAL CASES: 59,260