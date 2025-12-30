Alexandra Hospital to welcome new CEO on Jan 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CEO-designate Margaret Lee will succeed Dr Jason Phua as CEO of Alexandra Hospital on Jan 1.

SINGAPORE – Alexandra Hospital will welcome a new person at its helm on Jan 1 , with Ms Margaret Lee succeeding Dr Jason Phua as its chief executive.

Ms Lee is the current CEO-designate and the hospital’s former chief nurse and chief culture officer, Alexandra Hospital said on Dec 30.

Dr Phua, who has served as the hospital’s inaugural CEO since its transition to the National University Health System (NUHS) in 2018 , will relinquish his role on Dec 31. He will then move on to a new role as d eputy chief executive (clinical transformation) of NUHS, the hospital said.

A 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry, Ms Lee was appointed Alexandra Hospital’s CEO-designate in July. In that role, she headed the hospital’s strategic transformation, including redefining the scope of responsibilities of different roles to cope with its future challenges.

As chief nurse from 2018 to June 2024 , Ms Lee developed a road map to advance nursing practice and integrated care, among other accomplishments.

She received the President’s Award for Nurses in 2021 and the NUHS-Mochtar Riady Pinnacle Award in 2019.

Her appointment comes amid the hospital’s redevelopment into a 1,300-bed integrated health campus, which will progressively open from 2028.

The hospital has been open and operational under NUHS since June 1, 2018.

“My focus will be to ensure we deliver a hospital that meets the changing needs of our patients, the population and our system for the decades ahead,” Ms Lee said.

“To keep patient care sustainable and excellent, we need to harness technology, data analytics, and new care models like our virtual ward and empowered caregiver networks are critical enablers for the future of health and care.”

Of Ms Lee’s appointment, NUHS group chief nurse Catherine Koh said Ms Lee’s journey from chief nurse had strengthened her training and leadership, putting her in good stead to assume the weightier responsibilities of a CEO.

“Her leadership will inspire future generations of nurses to pursue diverse career paths, including leadership and management.”

Dr Phua, the outgoing CEO, steered the hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic while strengthening its integrated general hospital model, Alexandra Hospital said.

Under this model, warded patients are cared for by a consistent multidisciplinary team, while outpatients are looked after by one principal doctor who consolidates care for them. Patients at home are covered by a Virtual Care Centre hotline.

Of Dr Phua, NUHS chief executive Yeoh Khay Guan said: “Under Jason’s dedicated leadership, the team cultivated a culture of excellence, innovation and empowerment, driven by their quest to redesign healthcare.

“This succession is a testament to our commitment to grow leaders and recognise talent from within the NUHS family.”