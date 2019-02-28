Alexandra Central Mall to replace all glass doors after woman severely injured by falling door

SINGAPORE - Alexandra Central Mall will be replacing all the glass doors in the building after an accident on Sunday (Feb 24) which left one woman severely injured, the shopping centre said on Thursday.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, legs and pelvis, and also had some internal bleeding after the glass door at the building's fourth-floor carpark lift lobby fell on her, Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News reported earlier.

The 47-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital and assigned to a high-dependency ward, the paper said on Wednesday.

The victim's 48-year-old husband, who was named only as Mr Cai and is self-employed, told Shin Min that his wife was no longer in a critical condition, but she is still being monitored by doctors.

Replying to media queries on Thursday, an Alexandra Central Mall spokesman said that the mall is looking into the matter and will be taking down all the shopping centre's glass doors for inspection. The doors will also be replaced.

"We are in touch with the Building and Construction Authority to ensure that our doors are certified safe for operation upon further inspection and replacement," the spokesman said.

The mall in Alexandra Road is also working with the contractor that was previously in charge of installing the glass doors.

On Thursday, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the glass doors at the carpark lift lobby on the fifth floor did not seem secure.

The carpark lift lobby doors on the fifth and sixth floors were sealed off from public use, Wanbao said.

The mall spokesman added that firm action will be taken over the leak of Sunday's accident footage.

A video of the accident, taken from closed-circuit television footage, has been making the rounds on social media.

Alexandra Central Mall's spokesman said that filming the CCTV footage is a potential breach of the Personal Data Protection Act as well as security protocols.

The shopping centre's building management has contacted the company which manages its security services to investigate the matter, he added.

The management's priorities are to ensure safety precautions are in place as well as the victim's recovery, the spokesman said.