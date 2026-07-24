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Albatross File exhibition to add display that sheds light on drafting of National Pledge

The display will be at the permanent exhibition at National Library Building from Aug 1 to Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – A new display will be added to The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified exhibition, shedding light on the thinking behind the drafting of the National Pledge.

It comprises two letters between Singapore’s first Minister for Foreign Affairs, S. Rajaratnam, and then-Education Minister Ong Pang Boon , the National Library Board (NLB) said in a release on July 24.

One of the letters contains Rajaratnam’s draft of the pledge, which introduced the idea of forgetting differences of race, language and religion, and working together to build a democratic and equal society for the happiness and progress of the nation.

The letters will be on display from Aug 1 to Dec 31 , marking the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge in 2026.

The Albatross Files, located on Level 10 of the National Library Building, is a permanent exhibition about Singapore’s separation from Malaysia and road to independence. It is jointly developed by NLB and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

Tickets to the exhibition are available at https://thealbatrossfile.nlb.gov.sg/.

The exhibition will also remain open on National Day from 10am to 9pm .

The National Archives of Singapore has also curated archival broadcasts, photographs, documents, and oral history accounts, to give the public more context on the origins and development of the National Pledge.

These can be viewed at https://go.gov.sg/pledge60.

NLB chief executive officer Melissa Tam said in a statement that the new display offers fresh insights into the drafting of the National Pledge.

She added: “We hope more Singaporeans will visit the exhibition, and the online showcase, during the National Day celebrations to discover these stories and reflect on the values that continue to unite us today.”