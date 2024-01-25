Al-Mustafa Restaurant in Little India suspended for two weeks over rat and roach infestation

SINGAPORE – An eatery in Little India plagued by rat and cockroach infestations has had its licence suspended for two weeks from Jan 23 to Feb 5, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Jan 23.

Al-Mustafa Restaurant, located at 11 Lembu Road, was penalised after the SFA conducted a routine inspection and found multiple violations of food safety standards.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the SFA said that its officers observed rat and cockroach infestations in the premises of the restaurant during the inspection.

The SFA added: “The licensee failed to keep its licensed premises clean, which includes the refreshment area and food preparation area.”

The eatery has accrued 16 demerit points within a 12-month period, resulting in a fine totalling $1,100.

The demerit points were allocated for three offences: two separate instances of failing to keep the licensed premises free of infestation, which received six points each, and failing to keep the premises clean, which contributed four points.

Under the SFA’s demerit point system, a food operator that accumulates 12 or more points within a year may have its licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

In addition, all food handlers at the suspended premises are required to retake and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming work.