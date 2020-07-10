Al-Ansar Mosque resumes prayers after disinfection

A confirmed Covid-19 case visited the Al-Ansar Mosque in Bedok North for evening prayers eight times between June 26 and July 2.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) notified the mosque about the case on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the mosque was closed from the evening of Tuesday until Wednesday for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection.

It resumed prayer services yesterday, and Friday prayers will be carried out as planned today.

From June 26 to July 2, the individual was in the mosque every day - except on June 29 - roughly between 7.20pm and 9pm.

MOH has confirmed that other worshippers are at low risk of being infected, but the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) advised those who have been to Al-Ansar Mosque at those times to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should seek treatment if they do not feel well.

Due to safe management processes mosques have put in place, the infected individual was traced.

Since the time worshippers spend in the mosque has been restricted, contact between worshippers is transient, said Muis in a statement yesterday.

As of 5.35pm yesterday, Al-Ansar Mosque had 82 visitors throughout the day, and the number was consistent with previous daily numbers, said Mr Mohamad Erwan Abdul Rahman, the mosque's organisational development executive.

Since June 26, almost all mosques have resumed daily congregational and Friday prayers, with a limit of 50 worshippers per session.

WERE YOU THERE?

Those who were at Al-Ansar Mosque at these specified times are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit: June 26 8.43pm to 8.59pm June 27 • 7.25pm to 7.39pm • 8.36pm to 8.54pm June 28 • 7.21pm to 7.38pm • 8.40pm to 8.58pm June 30 7.21pm to 7.35pm July 1 8.32pm to 8.55pm July 2 8.34pm to 8.51pm

Congregants have to reserve prayer spaces for congregational prayers using an online booking system developed by Muis.

When entering the mosques, they need to check in via digital check-in system SafeEntry using their NRIC numbers or FIN.

In the mosques, worshippers must pray in marked, designated individual spaces 1m apart, and they have to leave the mosque immediately after the prayer session and not mingle with others.

Muis reminded the community to remain vigilant, follow all safe management procedures in the mosques and stay home if unwell.

Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and children, as well as those with chronic respiratory conditions, are strongly encouraged not to go to the mosques and to perform their prayers at home instead.

"With everyone's cooperation, we can keep Covid-19 at bay and progressively resume more activities at the mosques in time to come," said Muis.