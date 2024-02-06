Airport worker who visited injured passenger in hospital daily for two weeks lauded

SINGAPORE - Every day for about two weeks, Certis Aviation Security service operations executive Haresh Chandran visited a patient at Changi General Hospital. The patient was neither a friend nor a family member, but an airline passenger.

On Dec 22, 2022, Mr Haresh, now 36 years old, received a call from an employee at Changi Airport Group telling him that an 87-year-old German passenger had a fall at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

As a result, the passenger, who dislocated her hip, and her husband missed their flight back to Germany, and she had to be admitted to hospital.

Mr Haresh promptly arranged for an ambulance to take the passenger to Changi General Hospital in Simei and arranged accommodation at a nearby hotel for her husband.

Mr Haresh also told the airline about the woman’s circumstances, and the fees to rebook their return flight were waived.

In recognition of his service, Mr Haresh was on Feb 5 awarded the Service Personality of the Year award for 2023 at Changi Airport’s 29th Annual Airport Celebration held at the Raffles City Convention Centre. It is the airport’s first full-scale ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Not wanting the couple to feel alone, Mr Haresh visited them daily, forking out money to travel to the hospital from work and from his home in Bishan at times.

He also celebrated Christmas with them before he started his work shift, as he understood the importance of the occasion to the couple.

Mr Haresh told The Straits Times that his struggle from a young age with dyslexia, a learning disorder affecting reading, spelling and writing, has enabled him to put himself in the shoes of others who are struggling.

“It can be anybody and anywhere. If they ask for help, obviously I will be there to assist them. Because I know – when I had dyslexia – how hard it was. Not everyone believes in you; you’ve got to believe in yourself.”

Other award winners on Feb 5 included human resource solutions firm P-Serv’s project executive Sky Tan, 31, who won the Outstanding Service Staff (Gold) award for 2023.