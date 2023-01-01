AirAsia’s food delivery service no longer available in Singapore

SINGAPORE – AirAsia Food, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia’s food delivery service, appears to have stopped its operations in Singapore.

When The Straits Times tried to place an order on its Web-based ordering platform by inputting a Singapore address, a message appeared, saying that the address was outside the service’s coverage area.

The message then asked users to “check (the service) out” at several Malaysian locations, such as Sri Petaling in Kuala Lumpur and George Town in Penang.

This happened during ST’s attempts to order food on the platform over 12 consecutive days, from Dec 20 to 31, 2022.

A successful order could not be placed and AirAsia did not answer ST’s queries.

The food delivery function is not found on AirAsia’s app, which allows users to book flights and hotels, as well as send parcels and earn points.

AirAsia Food was launched in Singapore in March 2021 and delivered food from about 80 eateries, including Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant and No Signboard Seafood.

It charges eateries a commission of 15 per cent, which was lower than that charged by the three major food delivery operators – GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

AirAsia said that its lower commission would mean lower charges for customers.

AirAsia’s food delivery business was part of the company’s foray into digital services. It moved to diversify its business after the company was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which grounded the bulk of its airplane fleet.

Experts said that new entrants like AirAsia to the food delivery business here would find it difficult to gain a foothold, given how incumbents like Grab have conquered the local market.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said: “The Singapore food delivery market is completely dominated by GrabFood, the biggest player, followed by FoodPanda and Deliveroo. It is extremely saturated and has no room for new entrants, including AirAsia.”

Existing food delivery companies have “built decent economies of scale and become quite entrenched with customers, restaurants and riders”, hence the environment is tough for new entrants, said Dr Zafar Momin, an adjunct associate professor at NUS Business School.