Air quality across Singapore no longer within unhealthy range

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The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index for the central region dipped to 98 at 9pm on Sept 5. Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200.

SINGAPORE – The air quality across Singapore has improved, with the PSI across all five regions of the country now falling within the moderate range.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the central region dipped to 98 at 9pm on Sept 5, based on checks by The Straits Times, after reaching unhealthy levels the previous night with a high of 123.

Readings in the north (77), south (77), east (80) and west (90) also remained in the moderate range as at 9pm on Sept 5.

The PSI readings in the east and west regions returned to moderate levels on the morning of Sept 5, after also previously reaching unhealthy levels.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, during which the public is advised to cut down on outdoor activities.

In a Sept 5 advisory, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said haze could persist, with air quality over the next 24 hours forecast to range from the higher end of the moderate category to the lower end of the unhealthy range.

The agency said smoke plumes from fires in the southern and central parts of Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan continued to drift towards Singapore.

With dry conditions forecast for the coming days, Singapore may continue to be affected by transboundary haze if the wind direction remains unchanged as the fires persist, it said.

NEA began issuing daily haze advisories on Sept 4 after the PSI reading for Singapore’s central region entered the unhealthy range.

The daily haze advisories will include the 24-hour PSI forecast, which the public can use to plan activities and events for the next 24 hours.

Sept 4 marked the first time since 2023 that the PSI reading in Singapore reached the unhealthy range because of haze.