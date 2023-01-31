Air New Zealand passengers stranded in Singapore can board SQ flight to Auckland

SINGAPORE - Air New Zealand passengers stranded in Singapore can board a Singapore Airlines flight at 10:25pm on Tuesday to return to flood-ravaged Auckland, said the airlines’ spokesman, adding that about 100 seats are still available.

Some 9,000 international passengers of Air New Zealand had their flights cancelled last weekend, after heavy floods forced the closure of Auckland Airport. Many frustrated passengers took to social media to voice their grievances, as Air New Zealand worked around the clock to rebook their flights.

In Singapore, Air New Zealand is working with Singapore Airlines, its Star Alliance partner, to use a bigger aircraft for the Auckland-bound SQ285 flight, said Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“This service (on Tuesday) departs at 10.25pm local time and has seats available for customers needing to get out of Singapore tonight,” Ms Geraghty told The Straits Times.

“Customers are asked to please e-mail resasia@airnz.co.nz with your booking reference as soon as possible, and the airline will do their best to get as many passengers as possible on that service,” she said, adding that they are still rebooking the flights for around 1,200 passengers.

In an earlier statement, Ms Geraghty said Singapore Airlines has added around 200 seats for Air New Zealand customers needing to get into or out of Singapore.

It is unclear how many people are affected in Singapore, a spokesman for the airline said.

The accommodation goodwill payment for customers is NZ$250 (S$212) per room per night until their new flight details have been confirmed, said the spokesman.

ST has contacted the New Zealand High Commission in Singapore with queries.