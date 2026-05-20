Air New Zealand launches new direct flights between Singapore and Christchurch

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The airliner has also announced new non-stop routes from Christchurch to Tokyo and Perth.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans travelling to the South Island of New Zealand can fly non-stop to Christchurch on Air New Zealand from Oct 28, the airline announced on May 20.

Flights are now on sale for the new service, which will operate three days a week.

More than 34,000 seats will be available on the route during the northern winter season. The flights – which take around 10 hours – will be operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The new route complements Air New Zealand’s existing Auckland-Singapore route and is part of a broader capacity increase over the peak season that will be announced in late May, said the carrier.

From Oct 28 until Nov 27, these flights will be available (all in local times):

Singapore to Christchurch: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, departing at 12.40am, arriving at 3.35pm

Christchurch to Singapore: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, departing at 5.20pm, arriving at 10.55pm

From Nov 30 until March 26, 2027, these are the flights available (in local times) :

Singapore to Christchurch: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, departing at 12.40am, arriving at 3.35pm

Christchurch to Singapore: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, departing at 5.20pm, arriving at 10.55pm

The airline also announced new non-stop routes from Christchurch to Tokyo and Perth.

Air New Zealand said the increased capacity will provide greater access for travellers connecting from Britain , Europe, India and South-east Asia through Singapore and on to New Zealand.