RSAF welcomes new chief, BG Kelvin Khong, with change of command parade

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force staged a change of command parade on Friday (March 22) for its new commander, Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong Boon Leong.

During the ceremony at Paya Lebar Air Base, BG Khong received the Air Force command symbol from the outgoing Chief of Air Force, Major-General Mervyn Tan Wei Ming, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Maj-Gen Tan, 46, who took command of the Air Force three years ago, also reviewed two Guard of Honour contingents and six others comprising the airmen and women from the various RSAF Commands.

The parade also included a static display of the RSAF air and ground assets, said Mindef.

BG Khong, 43, joined the Singapore Armed Forces in 1995 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship. The incoming Chief of Air Force was a trained F-15SG pilot and was the Commanding Officer of the first F-15SG squadron in Singapore.

He has also held several key appointments in the RSAF, including Head Air Plans, Commander Air Combat Command, Head Air Operations, Chief of Staff-Air Staff and Chief of Staff-Joint Staff.

"BG Khong has played a significant role in the modernisation of the RSAF, and also taken part in a range of RSAF operations, exercises and training detachments," said the Mindef statement.

The ministry added that the change of command was part of the SAF's leadership renewal process, and that the parade was witnessed by Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong Su Kiat as well as other senior Mindef and SAF officers.