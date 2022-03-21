Air force engineer cousins help RSAF win award at US air combat exercise

SINGAPORE - As air force engineers deployed in a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) detachment in the US, Military Expert 2 Ngim Guo Xiong and Military Expert 2 Ngim Wei Long work together daily to ensure the RSAF's fighters are combat-ready.

Their relationship is not just professional as they are cousins who happened to be deployed in the RSAF's Peace Carvin (PC) II detachment in Luke Air Force Base in the US state of Arizona.

They said their kinship has contributed to their teamwork, both in their daily work and in a recent multilateral air combat exercise hosted by the United States Air Force (USAF), where they contributed to the RSAF team winning the Best Aircraft Maintenance Unit award.

ME 2 Ngim Wei Long, 27, told reporters in a virtual interview from the US on Monday (March 21): "As the crew chief, I'm in charge of servicing the whole aircraft to ensure that they are ready for pilots to go on missions. Launching and receiving the aircraft is what I do daily throughout the entire duration of the exercise."

ME 2 Ngim Guo Xiong, 34, added: "I'm the weapon expeditor, so my job is to prepare the ammunition. This means whenever my superiors tell us what the mission is, I will lead my team to prepare it accordingly.

"Naturally, I have to regularly coordinate with Wei Long who is preparing the aircraft. "

They were among the 100 RSAF personnel who took part in Exercise Red Flag - Nellis, held from March 7 to 18 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The RSAF also sent nine F-16s and more than 100 personnel from its Peace Carvin II detachment to take part in the exercise.

The RSAF has been participating in Exercise Red Flag since 1982. This year's exercise involved about 55 aircraft from the RSAF, Royal Saudi Air Force and the USAF.

As it was his first time taking part in the exercise, ME 2 Ngim Wei Long said his cousin's sharing of his previous experience helped him understand a lot of the procedures.

ME 2 Ngim Guo Xiong also appreciated working alongside his cousin, saying: "Being away from my family for exercises is never easy, so knowing I have my cousin is reassuring."

Established in 1992, PC II is the RSAF's longest operating overseas detachment that trains with the F-16C/D fighter jets.

Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Jonavan Ang, the PC II detachment commander, described the exercise as an opportunity to enhance the RSAF's operational competencies, and provide insight into the latest tactics and technology of each country.

The 44-year-old added: "Since technology is always evolving, participating in the exercise will keep us up to date on the latest tech, and shape our training. As a result, we are able to hone our capabilities to defend our motherland.

"The exercise is also about maintaining relations with other countries, where we have the chance to understand each other and our different cultures better."

When asked about the importance of national defence in the context of Covid-19, LTC Ang said: "We just have to work around Covid-19 measures, like segregating teams and constantly cleaning the workplace. After all, national defence is vital. We have to defend our sky. That's our job, and our sole mission.