Air China to resume Beijing-Pyongyang flights after 6-year suspension

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Air China plans to restart flights from Beijing to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, starting Aug 25.

China’s national carrier Air China will resume passenger flights between Beijing and Pyongyang for the first time in six years, according to reports on March 13.

The airline plans to restart flights from Beijing to the North Korean capital starting Aug 25, the reports said.

The route had been suspended since 2020 as cross-border travel was halted following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The move comes as China and North Korea gradually restore cross-border exchanges that had been largely frozen during the pandemic.

A passenger train service linking Beijing and Pyongyang also resumed on March 12 after a six-year hiatus, signalling a broader reopening of people-to-people travel between the two countries. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK