Ain Society opens new cancer centre

President Halimah Yacob, flanked by Ain Society chief executive Mohamad Yusof Ismail and the society's medical adviser, Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef, admiring a water feature in the society's new cancer centre yesterday at Block 9 Haig Road. Ain Society is a charity that provides cancer support services and is funded by donations. It provides financial, emotional and psychosocial support to patients and their families. The charity opened its second centre yesterday as it was running out of space at its first one. The Eunos centre, which opened in 2013, has seen more cancer patients using its services - from 400 in 2016 to 600 in 2017. Since 2010, more than 900 cancer patients and their families have benefited from its services. The new premises near Geylang Serai cost about $500,000 to renovate. The 424 sq m facility holds counselling rooms, a multi-purpose hall and a resource room with books for cancer patients. The centre also has common spaces for patients to relax, talk to one another and enjoy free food. These common spaces are designed such that patients can share their challenges and support one another.