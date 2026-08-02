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Aidha launches free financial education course, in-person helpdesk for domestic workers in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Migrant domestic workers in the Republic can soon access more tools to help improve their financial literacy, or speak to experts when they are facing money issues.

Local charity organisation Aidha marked its 20th anniversary on Aug 2 with the launch of a national campaign to improve the financial literacy of migrant workers in Singapore.

The Financial Literacy ACCESS Campaign, which stands for Advancing Capability through Community, Education & Sustainable Savings, will run for three years.

It aims to engage new stakeholders, develop new financial education programmes, and expand the scale and reach of Aidha’s existing initiatives, which cater to migrant domestic workers and lower-income Singaporean women.

Speaking at Aidha’s headquarters at Rochester Park on Aug 2, Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau said domestic workers who have completed Aidha’s programmes since its inception in 2006 have seen their monthly savings rise by 46 per cent.

“This means that we are seeing thousands of women who are better able to support their families back home, plan for the future and face life’s uncertainties with greater confidence,” said Lau.

Reaffirming the Ministry of Manpower’s support for the programmes, Lau said Aidha also equips domestic workers with other life skills through its courses on the English language, mental wellness and scam prevention.

“These courses help to build knowledge and resilience, enabling our migrant domestic workers to better navigate their lives in Singapore and plan for their future,” she added.

Chief executive officer of Aidha Jacqueline Loh said the organisation has seen the power of financial education, which can change the trajectory of the lives of migrant domestic workers when they are able to make informed financial decisions.

Aidha announced a free half-day MoneyStart financial education course for newly arrived migrant domestic workers starting in August .

It aims to equip them with practical money management skills and help them build healthy habits.

Interested migrant domestic workers that are already in Singapore can also sign up.

A spokesperson for Aidha said the classes will first be offered monthly for the remainder of 2026 with plans to increase the sessions to twice a month in 2027. The charity will review the frequency over time to meet demand or operational needs.

In October , the charity will launch its in-person helpdesk to provide financial guidance and practical support for migrant domestic workers who are facing financial difficulties or need help navigating daily decisions involving their finances.

Manned by trained volunteer mentors and employees, the helpdesk will operate two Sundays a month between 11am and 2pm initially, with two people on each shift.

“We hope this timing accommodates migrant domestic workers who may only be free in either the morning or afternoon, and operationally it matches well with the availability of our volunteer mentors,” said the spokesperson for the charity.

To support the new initiatives, Aidha also announced a fund-raising effort to raise $1 million to help expand its outreach over the next three years.

The campaign is already one-fifth of the way towards its target, after receiving a $200,000 donation from the Jay and Marilyn Ng Foundation.

Aidha students and alumna perform at the launch of Aidha’s financial literacy campaign to mark its 20th anniversary, on Aug 2. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

On Aug 2, Aidha also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore) to promote greater awareness of financial literacy through its member agencies.

As part of the pact, the association will encourage its member agencies to raise awareness of Aidha’s programmes among employers and migrant domestic workers, as well as support the new initiatives.

“By partnering with Aidha, we hope to encourage greater awareness of financial education and enable more workers to access practical knowledge and resources that support their financial well-being throughout their time in Singapore,” said K. Jayaprema, president of AEA(S).