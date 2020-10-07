AIC launches portal for financial aid applications

Applications for financial assistance schemes administered by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) can now be made through a new portal for greater convenience.

The AIC launched the eServices for Financing Schemes (eFass) on Oct 1.

"This is to bring greater convenience to those who are applying or benefiting from the schemes," said an AIC spokesman.

Before this portal was rolled out, hard copies of the application forms had to be submitted to the AIC.

Applicants also had to wait for the AIC to notify them by mail, call or e-mail to check if their application is successful or how much has been disbursed.

Using their SingPass, users can now access the new portal at https://efinance.aic.sg to apply for a financial aid scheme and track the status of their application.

They can also change their details, such as their bank account number or contact number, and check their latest statements, among other things.

The financial aid schemes run by the AIC include the CareShield Life, Elder Fund and the Foreign Domestic Worker Levy Concession for Persons with Disabilities.

Ms Karen Wong, 52, an administrative staff, recently applied for the Home Caregiving Grant, the Interim Disability Assistance Programme for the Elderly and the Pioneer Generation Disability Assistance Scheme for her mother.

Her 91-year-old mother suffers from mild dementia and uses a wheelchair as she is very frail. She also has diabetes, among other chronic conditions.

Ms Wong said of the new portal: "I find the portal very useful as it is more convenient and cuts down on a lot of paperwork for the caregivers. We can access it anytime to check on the information we require."

She added that the financial aid, such as the $100 a month from the Pioneer Generation Disability Assistance Scheme and the $200 a month from the Home Caregiving Grant, is very much appreciated and needed to defray the cost of hiring a maid, and other expenses, to care for her mum.