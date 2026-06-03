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The AI for Cities exhibition by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showcases the uses of AI in planning, building and managing Singapore’s land.

SINGAPORE – Using a mix of sensors, robots and AI, an ongoing study is teaching urban planners how to make Singapore’s neighbourhoods safer for its ageing population.

It starts by getting seniors to wear sensors on their arms, ankles and waists. As they walk, the sensors pick up data on how fast they are going and how stable they are. At the same time, a robot analyses conditions on the ground.

Artificial intelligence then analyses all this information to identify environmental factors that may increase the risk of falls.

The study by the Singapore-ETH Centre (SEC) started in 2023 and was carried out in Yio Chu Kang to get more realistic results. Said SEC post-doctoral researcher Kresimir Friganovic: “In the lab, testers mostly walk in a straight path or on the treadmill, but outside, there are much more complex influences.”

It is one of ten projects on display at the AI for Cities exhibition by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Launched on June 3, the free exhibition showcases the uses of AI in planning, building and managing Singapore’s land.

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah, who launched the exhibition at the URA Centre atrium, gave several other examples of how AI can people navigate a complex world.

For instance, it can help urban planners pick out patterns in large datasets, enabling more targeted intervention, she said.

It can also help people access complex information in a more user-friendly manner, she added.

She gave the example of a new chatbot that will be launched in the third quarter of the year, which will answer users’ questions about URA’s planning and development guidelines.

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah, accompanied by URA CEO Lim Eng Hwee (second from right), touring the AI for Cities exhibition on June 3. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Said Indranee: “This exhibition offers a glimpse into the many AI-driven initiatives taking shape across our ecosystem and shows that AI can be an instrument for a better city. It is about applying innovation to solve real-world challenges, from making our journeys smoother, to enhancing safety and making our city more liveable.”

Among other projects at the exhibition is an AI-enabled handheld scanner that allows inspectors to detect facade defects without intrusion, enabling early prevention rather than correction.

Developed by WaveScan with the Building and Construction Authority, the scanner weighs less than 2kg and uses microwave signals to create a 3D image of the inside of a wall, before using AI to identify and annotate defects. These could include corrosion or concrete spalling.

Chief operating officer of WaveScan Eric Lim compared the process of using the scanner to going to the hospital. “You have to go through a CT scan, then the radiologist determines your condition. AI is like the radiologist.”

While the AI descriptions will still have to undergo human checks, it saves significant manpower and time. Instead of taking two hours to interpret the data, AI does it in 30 seconds, Lim said.

Other projects on display include AI-enabled cameras to detect unsafe parking in real time, as well as technology that flags illegal dumping and unexpected water pump failures in housing estates.

“At its core, AI in urban planning is about serving people, helping us make better use of different data, understand our city more deeply, and respond more effectively to the needs of those who live, work and play here,” said Chiu Wen Tung, group director of research and development at URA.

The exhibition will run from June 3 to August 21 at the URA Centre’s atrium. Visitors can also register for free guided tours of the Singapore City Gallery, which will now include an additional 15-minute segment on the exhibition.