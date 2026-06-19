AI simplifies OCBC employees’ customer service tasks, increases productivity

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Nura Shereen Nordin (left) saves around 20 working hours each month through the use of AI tools.

SINGAPORE - As a service manager at the OCBC Customer Service Centre, Nura Shereen Nordin previously spent a significant amount of time reviewing trends in customer feedback received through e-mails and social media, while also handling customer calls.

But the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre in late 2024 has significantly boosted her productivity.

As a result, the 44-year-old now saves around 20 working hours each month through the use of AI tools that can detect issues in real time and channel customer feedback to the relevant departments more quickly.

As a bonus, the number of calls received has fallen to just one-fifth of previous levels.

As a team leader in her department, Shereen analyses feedback from OCBC customers received through e-mails, social media and phone calls.

Her team members, equipped with AI-powered writing tools, craft responses to customers more efficiently and effectively.

She said: “We serve as a bridge between customers and the various departments within the bank. When a particular issue arises, we need to identify it and quickly refer it to the relevant department.

“Integrating AI into our daily work has greatly helped to speed up the coordination of our tasks.”

Beyond helping to identify problems and complaints in real time, AI now enables Shereen and her team to analyse and anticipate issues that may arise.

“Based on data collected with the help of AI, we can project the number of customers who are likely to contact us and predict the types of inquiries they may have.

“For example, during the Hari Raya season, there is usually a high demand for new banknotes to be given out as festive gifts.

Based on past experience and data gathered by AI, her team is better prepared to tell customers if new banknotes are still available and at which branches, explained Shereen, who has worked at OCBC for 17 years.

Commenting on the benefits of AI and data analytics for customer service at OCBC, Dennis Lee, head of the service channels and transformation group, said:

“Customer expectations have shifted decisively towards real-time, personalised and always-on service. AI and data analytics are critical enablers of this shift, allowing us to move beyond reactive support to more predictive and proactive engagement.

“By harnessing data, we can better understand customer behaviours, anticipate needs, and resolve issues before they escalate, while AI drives greater efficiency through automation and smarter decisioning.”

Although initially sceptical about the new technology, Shereen has since embraced it wholeheartedly, but she still believes that human touch remains the cornerstone of customer service.

She added: “No matter how many AI tools we introduce to support employees and make things more convenient for customers, only human beings can truly make customers feel valued and cared for.” BERITA HARIAN