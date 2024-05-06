AI-powered search engine makes S’pore Parliament debates more accessible

SINGAPORE - An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine has been launched that makes combing through decades of parliamentary records more fruitful for the public, and which could raise understanding of how issues evolve in Singapore’s top law-making body.

Called Pair Search, the website search.pair.gov.sg is powered by a large language model (LLM) – the same technology behind ChatGPT – and also lets users sift through case judgments from the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Early results from test users of the prototype search engine have been encouraging, said Open Government Products (OGP) senior software engineer Oh Chin Yang.

OGP is an experimental development arm of the Government that builds technology for the public. The search engine project was conceived at its annual hackathon, as the team felt recent strides in natural language processing and information retrieval could make for a more effective search tool for both public officers and citizens, said Mr Oh.

“The best public policy decision and debate is an informed one, and that starts with search,” he told The Straits Times.

Based on data since it was soft-launched at the start of 2024, 84 per cent of all users who clicked on at least one search result found their searches within the first 10 results shown to them, said Mr Oh, who is one of six members of the Pair product team.

As at April, there have been approximately 2,700 users on Pair Search for parliamentary records, with a combined total of 8,300 search queries, he added.

While there is an existing search platform for Hansard – the official record of debates in Parliament – it is “difficult and unintuitive” to use, said the Pair Search team on the OGP hackathon’s website.

Results were poor as the existing search engine is fully keyword-based, which meant that debates in the House that frequently mentioned a single word in a query were often ranked more highly than more relevant results, it added.

For instance, the team found that searching for “Covid-19 rapid testing” using the Hansard search engine led to eight irrelevant documents among the top results.

All of the top 10 results generated by Pair Search were relevant to the query.

The higher hit rate is due to Pair Search’s use of a combination of advanced keyword matching and contextual search that understands a user’s intent. This means it can even generate relevant results when there are no matching keywords, said the team.

Apart from more relevant search results, the new tool also gives users snippets of each result, like any modern search engine. It can also sort search results by relevance, and not just chronological order.