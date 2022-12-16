AI platform that suggests drug cocktail for patients with relapsed lymphoma to undergo clinical trial soon

SINGAPORE - In the near future, patients with relapsed lymphoma can likely enrol in a formal clinical trial that will personalise the most effective cocktail of drugs to treat their disease based on calculations done by an artificial intelligence platform.

This clinical trial rests on the results of a study published on Oct 19 in Translational Medicine journal, where eight of the 17 patients who had undergone multiple lymphoma relapses saw significant improvement after they took a cocktail of medication recommended by this platform.

Of the eight patients recruited for this study from the National University Cancer Institute Singapore (NCIS) and SingHealth, five had their cancer completely eradicated.

Such patients would typically have a less than 10 per cent chance of improving their condition under conventional treatment plans, and are unlikely to survive beyond a few months, said Dr Anand Jeyasekharan, a consultant at the Department of Haematology-Oncology at NCIS and a principal investigator at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore).

Dr Anand, the study’s lead investigator, explained: “Under a conventional treatment plan, some patients will respond to the drug and some patients will not respond to the drug… This is due to a wide variability within molecular features of cancers between patients.”

But by identifying the variations, patients’ treatments could perhaps be tailored to their specific case, he added.

This is where the AI platform comes in, said Associate Professor Edward Chow, CSI Singapore’s principal investigator and the lead scientific researcher who led the development of the quadratic phenotypic optimisation platform (QPOP).

Prof Chow said: “The main thrust of QPOP is, how can you use maths and engineering-based approaches to optimise combinations that affect a disease without knowing everything inside a cell, or an animal, or a human body?”

Cancer cells are extracted from patients and incubated with a set of 12 carefully selected lymphoma drugs in different dosages.

Each drug is then measured for how effective they are when used in different combinations.

The information is fed to QPOP, which will compute the effectiveness score for each permutation of the 12 drugs used and rank the effectiveness scores, highlighting the most effective permutation of drugs for the patient, Dr Chow said.

These drug permutations may be surprising, said Dr Anand, adding that Madam Peggy Tay, 73, whose lymphoma had relapsed was recommended a drug cocktail that was only ever used to treat breast cancer.

After being put on that course of medication in December 2019, the retired administrator made a swift recovery and remains cancer-free to this day.

Dr Anand said: “There is an immense body of research being done on how effective certain drugs are on certain cancers, but it would take a prohibitively large amount of time to conduct clinical trials on all molecular subtypes.

“Artificial Intelligence here then functions like a sieve which allows for the identification and capture of patterns we would ordinarily miss.”