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AI models tuned to S’pore patients’ clinical data being built under new national drive

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the new initiative at the NCS Impact 2026 conference on July 9.

SINGAPORE - Healthcare artificial intelligence models tailored specifically for Singaporean patients and medical practices are being developed under a new national initiative.

Announced on June 9, the initiative called Singapore Medical Foundation AI Model (SIMFONI) aims to help clinicians better diagnose conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and eye diseases by addressing a gap in the data used for AI training.

The problem is that most AI foundation models used in healthcare today are trained on data from Western populations, which can limit the accuracy and relevance in Singapore’s clinical settings.

“In other words, they haven’t gone to our local medical school. SIMFONI would have gone to our local medical school,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, in announcing the new initiative at the NCS Impact 2026 conference.

Ong Ye Kung said that the AI models can offer possible diagnosis, treatment pathways and next steps, but doctors still make the final call.

The plan is for the AI models to be deployed throughout the public healthcare system when it is ready, said Ong, without disclosing the timeline.

SIMFONI is supported by the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office under MOH and the NMRC SIMFONI Funding Initiative under MOH Holdings. It is run by the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation Singapore (CRIS).

CRIS said that AI models customised for Singapore’s population and clinical context will help doctors make more accurate and relevant decisions.

For instance, Asians tend to tend to develop diabetes at a lower body mass index compared to Westerners, and genetic risk factors also differ.

One of the AI models will be trained to help doctors manage diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol - which together is the largest chronic disease burden on Singapore’s primary care systems.

Specifically, the AI system will identify patients who may need early treatment, and check Singapore’s national clinical guidelines to ensure recommendations follow current standards of care. Then the system assesses the patient’s medical history, current condition and other relevant data to suggest treatment options or complications that the doctor may need to look at.

Another focus area is eye diseases such as cataracts, retinal diseases and glaucoma.

New multimodal AI systems that can understand text, images, audio and video will be designed to process conversations with patients, eye images and medical records into clinical notes to support doctors’ decisions.

CRIS added that as the eye provides valuable insights into other conditions - including diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurological disorders - the work lays the foundation to expand into other medical specialties.

Ong also outlined three criteria needed to deploy AI well in healthcare: a strong digital operating environment, good quality data, and a sound policy and organisational structure.

Taking on board the advice, MOH is in the final phases of replacing numerous isolated IT systems to ensure that systems covering the entire public healthcare sector are integrated for data sharing.

The “Herculean task” has been done over many years, and includes adopting a common electronic medical record system by 2028 which will link all three public healthcare clusters together, said Ong.

There will also be national IT systems for core functions such as billing, pharmacy operations, patient referrals across community settings and supply chain management.