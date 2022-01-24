AI deep learning system that dramatically cuts diagnosis time for eye diseases wins gold at Techblazer Awards

SINGAPORE - An artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning system (DLS) that reduces the diagnosis process for eye diseases from an average of 30 minutes to just 8.5 minutes won the gold award under the Most Promising Innovation category at the fourth annual Techblazer Awards on Monday (Jan 24).

The Techblazer Awards is the nation's highest accolade for tech innovation.

The 2021 awards saw more than 440 nominations, up from 403 submissions in 2020, and the highest number of nominations in a single year since the award's inception in 2018.

Monday's ceremony took place at Suntec City Convention Centre and was graced by Minister of for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

Developed by local Healthtech company EyRIS, the Singapore Eye LEson Analyzer+ (SELENA+) automatically grades fundus images, or images on the inside, back surface of the eye, and detects eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration to limit the effects of preventable blindness.

Mr Steven Ang, 47, EyRIS senior vice-president for business development, told The Straits Times that the traditional diagnosis process which involves sending the fundus images to a human grader takes about a day to yield results.

"Based on our technology, you can send the image online and onto the cloud service and we actually return the results to the patient within 15 to 20 seconds," he added.

Locally, SELENA+ has been implemented in all polyclinics as part of the Singapore Integrated Diabetic Retinopathy Programme (SiDRP) offered by SNEC Oculus Reading Centre (SORC), which conducts eye screenings for diabetic patients.

In the private sector, 20 optometry stores and several GP clinics under the Primary Care Network (PCN) have also implemented the AI-powered DLS.

Globally, SELENA+ has been deployed in 22 countries, and EyRIS is looking to expand into other markets including China and the US.

The company also hopes to develop by the end of the year new verticals that can detect other conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, stroke and cardiovascular diseases, using the same fundus images.

Another winner at the Techblazer Awards was a team from National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), who received a gold award under the Student Techblazer category for Skilio, an AI-powered digital soft skills portfolio.

The AI uses natural language processing to identify skillsets of users - from students in secondary schools to post-graduates - based on the co-curricular activity (CCA), competition and internship experiences that they upload to the platform.