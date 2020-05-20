Agent managing isolation facility allays concern about crowding

A video circulating on social media and messaging platforms, which showed a crowd of Covid-19 patients at the community isolation facility in Changi Exhibition Centre, has sparked concern among Singaporeans.

Several readers have written to The Straits Times asking about the video. While the incident shown in the video did happen, it is unclear who shot the video.

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, the managing agent of the facility, said it is aware of the video showing long food queues.

The video was taken on May 10 during the distribution of an afternoon snack, it added.

It said the situation at the facility, which houses more than 2,600 workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus, has since "improved significantly and is generally stable".

Two closed-circuit television camera videos, provided by Mandarin Oriental, show shorter and more orderly queues on May 12 and May 14 when the workers were getting their afternoon snacks.

Community isolation facilities like the one at Changi Exhibition Centre care for Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms, including those who are recovering but continue to test positive for the virus.

There are two other such facilities: D'Resort NTUC chalet in Pasir Ris, which can hold 500 people, and Singapore Expo, which can take up to 8,000 patients in its 10 halls.

Mandarin Oriental said the concern over the workers being in close proximity was understandable, but as all the workers have Covid-19, they "do not pose risks to one another".

It added that the queues were orderly on the day of the video recording, except for the section with about 300 workers that was recorded.

"We have nevertheless sought to work with the migrant workers on the need to maintain orderly queues, and enhanced measures to improve queue management by deploying more personnel and having volunteers among the migrant workers to assist with meal distribution and crowd management," said Mandarin Orchard.

"In addition, we have implemented staggered meal timings by sectors to reduce crowding at the meal collection area."

The hotel also thanked its community partners and members of the public who have supported the front-line workers who are making "personal sacrifices to care for Covid-19 patients".

"We have been receiving donations such as snacks, clothes and blankets, and have benefited from volunteers who have been assisting us with translation work," it added.