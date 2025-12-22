Age limit for first-time blood donors to be raised to 65 from Jan 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The age limit for first-time blood donors will be raised from 60 to 65 starting from Jan 2, as part of efforts to ensure a sustainable blood supply for Singapore’s needs as the population ages, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Dec 22.

With the change, new donors can give blood up to one day before their 66th birthday , while repeat donors can continue to do so until the age of 75, up to one day before their 76th birthday.

“HSA data based on donors up to the current age limit of 60 years old shows that adverse reactions decrease with age among first-time donors,” the authority said in a news release.

This corroborates findings from international studies, it added.

HSA said that increasing the upper age limit for first-time donors will expand Singapore’s donor pool as the population ages, ensuring the sustainability of blood supply without compromising the safety of older donors.

“With our ageing population, it is crucial that we tap into every safe opportunity to expand our donor pool while maintaining the highest safety standards for both donors and recipients,” said Adjunct Professor Raymond Chua, chief executive of HSA.

Donors must be in general good health, free of infection symptoms and weigh at least 45kg . In addition, women have to meet minimum haemoglobin levels of 12.5g/dL and men, 13g/dL .

Donors who have well-controlled high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes may donate blood if they have no complications arising from their conditions, HSA said, but certain medication eligibility criteria may apply.

For example, donors with high blood pressure may donate blood if they require no more than two types of anti-hypertensive medications . Diabetic donors may also give blood if they do not require insulin.

Potential first-time donors can complete an online quiz to check their eligibility before booking an appointment.

Repeat donors aged 66 and above are required to undergo a medical check-up arranged by HSA to ensure they remain fit to donate blood.

According to the HSA website, donors aged 66 and above may continue donating if they have donated at least once in the last three years, remain healthy and pass the medical evaluation.

Year-end low collection period

HSA called for donors to come forward during the year-end period, which it said typically sees a drop of up to 20 per cent in blood collection.

In a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung urged members of the public to donate blood before the year ends.

“As many of us travel during the year-end period, we become ineligible to donate blood for a period, depending on the countries or regions we visit,” he wrote.

“Blood donations will inevitably drop during this period. That is when we may run into the risk of having low stocks of particular blood types.

“It is heartening that many people in Singapore are willing to donate blood to help others, but we sometimes forget the ineligibility period after travel.”

Mr Ong added that he himself is unable to donate blood until March as he had travelled to South Africa for Group of 20 meetings in November.

HSA said donors who have travelled to countries or regions with insect-borne diseases may be ineligible to donate for up to four months after their return to Singapore, potentially affecting blood supplies in the coming months.

“Therefore, it is critical that eligible donors come forward during this period to bolster the supplies. Maintaining a minimum nine-day blood stockpile is essential for Singapore’s emergency preparedness, and every donation helps ensure the nation can meet both routine and emergency medical needs,” it said.