AGC to get third deputy attorney-general

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will get a third deputy attorney-general from Jan 1, 2021, with the appointment of Mr Tai Wei Shyong for a term of three years.

Mr Tai had served as chief prosecutor in the AGC as well as assistant registrar of the Supreme Court.

The former justices' law clerk will join Mr Lionel Yee and Mr Hri Kumar Nair as deputy attorney-general, a post created in 2014, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a statement on Thursday (Nov 26).

Attorney-General Lucien Wong said Mr Tai brings deep experience and knowledge of the work of the AGC, "having previously served as deputy public prosecutor as well as chief prosecutor of the then Criminal Justice Division".

The AGC said the establishment of the office of the deputy attorney-general reflects the increasing volume and complexity of the legal work of the Government.

In his more than 20 years in public service, Mr Tai held a number of key appointments, including deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and director of the Internal Security Department.

The PMO on Thursday also announced two new appointments to the Supreme Court Bench.

Judicial Commissioner Mavis Chionh will assume the post of High Court judge from March 12, 2021, three years after she was appointed judicial commissioner.

She had previously served as second solicitor-general in the AGC.

Mr Kwek Mean Luck, the solicitor-general since 2017, has been appointed judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court.

He previously held appointments in the Administrative Service, including as deputy secretary (industry) in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, deputy secretary (development) in the Public Service Division of the Prime Minister's Office, and dean and chief executive officer of the Civil Service College.