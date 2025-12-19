Straitstimes.com header logo

AGC issues warning to WP leader Pritam Singh and Mediacorp for contempt of court

WP leader Mr Pritam Singh and Mediacorp both issued apologies for contempt of court.

ST PHOTOS: BRIAN TEO, KUA CHEE SIONG

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has issued a warning by letter to Worker’s Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Mediacorp respectively on Dec 19 for contempt of court.

This is in relation to

Mr Singh’s interview with

CNA programme

The Assembly,

 AGC said.

Mediacorp is CNA’s parent company.

In the interview, Mr Singh made some statements regarding the case relating to Ms Raeesah Khan, where Mr Singh had been found guilty in February 2025 of two charges of wilfully giving false answers to a Parliamentary Committee of Privileges, AGC said.

More to come.

