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AGC appeals against State Courts’ decisions in case of man who assaulted private-hire driver

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British national Oruche Morgan Fidelis, 23, was sentenced to a five-day short detention order and 100 hours of community service.

British national Oruche Morgan Fidelis, 23, was sentenced to a five-day short detention order and 100 hours of community service.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Lok Jian Wen

SINGAPORE – The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Sept 9 it has filed appeals against the State Courts’ decisions on the case involving a British man who assaulted a private-hire driver who later died.

The first appeal, which the AGC filed on July 27, concerns the district judge’s decision to amend the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to one of assault.

The second appeal is on the sentence imposed, which the AGC said was “manifestly inadequate”. It was filed on Sept 8.

On Sept 7, British national Oruche Morgan Fidelis, 23, was sentenced to a five-day short detention order and 100 hours of community service.

Fidelis had claimed trial to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, but the district judge on July 15 had amended the charge to one of assault and convicted Fidelis under the amended charge, said the AGC.

The Briton, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, had pleaded guilty to the amended assault charge.

The 66-year-old driver, Low Ek Yong, was found with a fractured skull and a brain injury after the encounter in Sunset Way in June 2024.

Low died of other causes – heart disease and large bowel obstruction – a year later.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.