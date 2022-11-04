After PSLE: Find out about full subject-based banding and picking a secondary school at ST webinar

SINGAPORE - Mr Mohamed Naif Bamadhaj is looking forward to enrolling his youngest son in a secondary school that offers full subject-based banding (FSBB), so that the boy can take subjects at a level suitable for him.

His son, Mohamed Zinedine Emad, 12, a Primary 6 pupil who just sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in October, struggles with languages and is stronger in maths and science.

Mr Naif has seen the benefits of FSBB. His elder daughter, Jaydra Zohrin, 13, is taking Malay and English at the Express level and the other five subjects at the Normal Academic level. She is a Secondary 1 student in Dunman Secondary.

He found out at a recent parent-teacher meeting that she may be able to take all the subjects at the Express level if she continues to improve.

It is not the end of the road even if you do not do so well in the PSLE. There is still the opportunity to excel later on,” he said.

Mr Naif also likes the fact that FSBB enables students from different streams to take non-academic subjects, like music and art, together.

“It prepares them for later in life when they meet people from all walks of life with different backgrounds and academic levels,” he said.

Under FSBB, students learn each subject at a level that best suits their strengths, interests and learning needs.

St Andrew’s Secondary School principal Lee Han Hwa said he has seen positive results from putting students of different streams in the same class since the school started offering FSBB in 2020.

Students from the Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams are grouped in the same form class and take some common subjects like art and music together.

“My boys told me they value one another and are happy learning together. They want to remain in the same form class,” Mr Lee said.

With feedback from students and teachers, he has decided to extend the mixed form classes to the upper secondary level as well.

FSBB was piloted in 2020 in 28 schools. It is being progressively rolled out to more secondary schools from 2022 to 2024. About 90 schools will offer it next year.