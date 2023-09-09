After a WhatsApp message saved charity founder’s life, he designed toolkit on suicide prevention

SINGAPORE – To tackle the issue of youth suicide, a forum was held at the Common Ground Civic Centre in Bedok North on Saturday, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday.

The 15th Global Youth Leaders’ Summit focused on suicide prevention, and was themed #BeTheLight. It was attended by about 450 young people.

The Samaritans of Singapore had earlier said that suicide remained the leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 29 for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, in the Republic. It made up 38.7 per cent of all causes of death within this age group in Singapore.

There were 476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022, which was the highest figure since 2000.

Mr Delane Lim, 38, founder of charity Character and Leadership Academy (CLA), which organises the annual summit, contemplated suicide because of work, health and relationship issues when he was 25.

But a WhatsApp message from a friend, asking if he was free for coffee, saved his life.

Now married without children, Mr Lim said: “Sometimes, young people may not be comfortable talking to mental health professionals. And many times, when you have a problem, you don’t really tell your parents – you probably tell your friends.”

At the event, CLA unveiled a toolkit to equip schools and young people with suicide prevention guidelines and tips to cope with mental health struggles.

It includes a test that youth can do to find out what their automatic negative thoughts are, and an online certification course focusing on how to spot warning signs and help someone who is suicidal.

The toolkit was developed by Mr Lim and his colleagues after conducting their HappYouth annual survey of 286 youth across Singapore, about their thoughts on mental health issues among their peers and in school.

Pivotal Youth, a youth leadership training organisation, also conducted a three-hour peer support training workshop at the forum on Saturday.

Addressing students at the summit, Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang talked about a friend of hers who ended his life.

“Till today, my friends and I are still unable to understand what we could have done differently, how we could have maybe provided more light, more paths, more hope,” she said.

She added that she worries about the well-being of her three children, aged 11, 16, and 20. She said she was particularly worried when her youngest daughter came home crying after falling out with a friend.

Ms Gan highlighted the importance of developing the skills and resilience to cope with difficult situations.

She said: “It’s okay to be mentally overwhelmed sometimes. But more importantly, how do you deal with it? At which point do you have to seek treatment? We hope we can create better awareness through workshops like these.”