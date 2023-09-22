Affordable alternatives to Japan’s JR Pass for the budget-conscious traveller

The Japan Rail Pass – a trusty bang-for-your-buck multi-use ticket for budget-conscious travellers traversing the Land of the Rising Sun – will see its price nearly double come October.

The Japan Railways (JR) Group, which runs the country’s wide-reaching and famously punctual trains, including its high-speed shinkansen bullet trains, did not give a specific date when it announced the price hike in April.

The passes, which are sold by official JR retailers and authorised foreign travel agencies, can be purchased and used only by short-term tourists to Japan. Japanese citizens who do not reside in the country are also allowed to use them.

Currently, travellers hoping to cover multiple popular destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido in a single trip can purchase a regular seven-day rail pass at 29,650 yen (S$273).

A return trip on the shinkansen from Tokyo to Osaka without the pass, for example, will already cost about 29,000 yen.

In October, the same pass will cost 50,000 yen, while a 14-day pass covering all JR lines will rise to 80,000 yen, up from 47,250 yen now.

Despite the JR Pass still being a valuable and convenient option even after the price hike, there are other options that continue to be viable alternatives for budget-conscious travellers.

1. Regional train passes

The price hikes announced in April by the JR Group covered the nationwide rail passes, with increases for its regional passes announced in July.

Regional train passes are nowhere near as all-encompassing as the JR Pass, but they offer unlimited travel within specific areas – perfect for those who plan their trip around one or two connecting areas.

These passes, which are available only to international tourists visiting Japan, were previously a fraction of the price of a JR Pass. But the price hike saw them increase anywhere from 5 per cent for the five-day Hokkaido Rail Pass to as much as 50 per cent for the JR East Tohoku Area Pass, which covers the Kanto and Tohoku regions. This rose from 20,000 yen to 30,000 yen.

JR Group justified the revision by saying it would expand the lines covered by the passes and introduce automatic ticket gates, as well as increase the number of seats allocated for reservations for some passes.

The transport authority also added that pass holders will receive certain perks, such as discounts at selected stores.

However, despite the increase, regional passes are still cheaper alternatives to the all-encompassing JR Pass, especially if you plan your trips around them.

The JR Pass website lists more than 20 regional passes available for sale that cover several areas including Kyushu, Kansai and Mount Fuji.