From a small real estate firm operating out of a 200 square foot attic space in Amoy Street, Mr Ashish Manchharam has grown the company that he started into a notable player in the conservation shophouse sector, with 50 shophouses in its portfolio.

The 41-year-old founder of investment property firm 8M Real Estate (8MRE) has had an affinity with shophouses ever since he grew up in one in the Kampong Glam area.