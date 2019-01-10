Aetos officer found dead with gunshot wound to head at Woodlands Checkpoint; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Jan 10).

He was found alone at a staff rest area at the checkpoint, and the police have said that no foul play is suspected.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.38am.

The officer's service revolver was found lying beside him.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 7.09am.

The police are investigating the case.