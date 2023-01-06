Aerial activity restricted from Jan 12-15 due to filming of S’pore Sail Grand Prix from helicopters

SINGAPORE – All aerial activity, including kite-flying, hoisting of balloons, and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones, will be restricted over parts of Singapore during specific times from Jan 12 to 15.

This is to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate filming from helicopters flying low as part of the coverage of the 2023 Singapore Sail Grand Prix, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday.

The ban in the temporary restricted area (TRA) will be in force from 11am to 4pm on Jan 12, 8am to 5pm on Jan 13, and 8am to 6pm on Jan 14 and 15.

The restricted area extends from ground level to 1,219m above mean sea level.

Conducting aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the TRA without the required permits from CAAS is an offence.

Those convicted of running afoul of the rules can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

More information on the TRA can be found on the CAAS website.

