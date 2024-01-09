Aerial activities to be restricted off the northern shore of Woodlands on Jan 11

SINGAPORE – All aerial activities, including the flying of kites and unmanned aircraft such as drones, will be prohibited over an area off the northern shore of Woodlands on Jan 11.

The temporary restricted area (TRA) will be in force from 7am to 12pm on Jan 11, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a statement on Jan 9.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, CAAS said the restriction is to facilitate an event in the area, but gave no details.

The restricted area extends from ground level to 762m above mean sea level.

The hoisting of captive balloons – huge balloons that are pilotless and tethered to the ground, or to an object on the ground – will also be prohibited.

CAAS said any unauthorised aerial activity within the TRA is an offence under the Air Navigation Order (ANO) and the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101), unless the required permits have been obtained.

First-time offenders under the ANO can be fined up to $20,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

First-time offenders under the ANR-101 can be fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. The penalty for subsequent convictions is a fine of up to $100,000 or jail of up to five years, or both.

Existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force, added CAAS.

The public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where aerial and unmanned aircraft activities are prohibited or require a permit.