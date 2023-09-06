Aerial activities to be restricted during F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - The flying or release of unauthorised aerial objects, such as drones and kites, will be banned over some areas from Sept 14 to 18 during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

The aerial ban is to ensure the safety of the public and helicopters flying at low levels as part of the aerial filming during the event, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sept 15 to 17.

Temporary restricted areas include Marina Bay, the Central Business District, Little India and Tiong Bahru, and extend from ground level to 4,000ft (1,220m) above mean sea level.

The ban will be in effect from 2.30pm on Sept 14 till midnight on Sept 15, from 4.30pm on Sept 15 till 12.30am on Sept 16, from 4pm on Sept 16 till 1.30am on Sept 17, and from 4pm on Sept 17 till 1.30am on Sept 18.

CAAS said unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order (ANO) and the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101). First-time offenders under the ANO can be fined up to $20,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

First-time offenders under the ANR-101 can be fined up to $50,000 or be jailed for up to two years. For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $100,000 or be jailed for up to five years.