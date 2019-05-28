Aerial activities barred in southern Singapore on some days between June and August for NDP

SINGAPORE - Aerial activities such as the flying of kites or drone will not be allowed over the Padang and surrounding areas in southern Singapore on some days between June 4 and August 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement on Tuesday (May 28) it will be establishing a temporary restricted area over these areas to ensure the safety of aircraft flying at low levels.

The aircraft are part of the aerial activities for this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

The restricted area includes the Padang, Marina Bay and parts of Bukit Merah, according to a map shared by the CAAS.

It will extend from ground level to 600ft above mean sea level, added the authority, which has listed a total of 14 days, including three reserve days.

During the stated dates and timings, the public is not allowed to carry out aerial activities such as kite-flying or hoisting of captive balloons.

They should also not fly unmanned aircraft, including drones.

Unauthorised aerial activities within and into the temporary restricted area will constitute offences under the Air Navigation Order.

Anyone who carries out such activities could be fined up $20,000 in the first instance.

Repeat offenders could be fined up to $40,000 and/or jailed or up to 15 months.

Singapore Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to conduct enforcement activities, CAAS said.

The public can visit www.ndp.org.sg.for more information on NDP 2019.