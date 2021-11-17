Booster jabs

Adverse effects similar to those of first 2 doses

  • Published
    35 min ago

The frequency and types of adverse effects from mRNA Covid-19 booster shots here are similar to those of the first two doses of such vaccines, the Health Sciences Authority said. There were 200 adverse events seen - about 0.02 per cent - after 854,268 people had booster jabs as at end-October.

