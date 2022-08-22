Adults here at risk of body image anxiety more likely to spend 3 hours or more daily on TikTok, Instagram: Study

SINGAPORE - In spite of her job as a social media manager, Sarah (not her real name), 25, keeps notifications from her personal social media accounts permanently muted - to avoid depending on them for affirmation and triggering a relapse of her eating disorders.

Still, a simple recommendation from the platforms' algorithms can send the former ballerina and gymnast down a "rabbit hole" of stalking skinny girls for two hours before she catches herself "in time", the Singaporean told The Straits Times (ST).

Adults here who are at risk of being anxious about their body image are more likely to spend three hours or more daily on TikTok and Instagram, according to a national study published by survey firm Milieu Insight on Aug 17.

On average, those in Singapore aged 16 and above spend two hours and 30 minutes each day on social media, the survey of 2,670 people here, conducted in May and June 2022, found.

Nearly 20 per cent of adults here are potentially at risk of body image anxiety, according to Milieu Insight, which scored respondents using the Appearance Anxiety Inventory assessment scale, an established psychometric assessment in psychology.

These tend to be female and aged 16 to 24.

Those anxious about their body image were also more likely to be influenced by celebrities, particularly Korean personalities and social media influencers, the survey revealed.

This comes as the authorities are currently consulting the tech industry and the public on new codes of practice - to minimise users' risk of exposure to harmful online content - for social media platforms.

Social media is like an inspiration board, explains Sarah, who has grappled with anorexia and bulimia since she was 14.

At the peak of her anorexia, she would look to image sharing websites Pinterest and Tumblr as well as an online pro-anorexia forum that allows users to share information including calorie counts and target weights.

Hashtags - a feature that helps group related user-generated content together - created by the eating disorder community would help her find weight loss content, prolonging her condition.

Three social service agencies told ST that online platforms are a key trigger of body image anxiety among young people here, with one observing a growing number of young men with suspected eating disorders after aspiring to keep fit during the circuit breaker.

Said assistant director at Touch Mental Wellness Andrea Chan: "These males usually follow fitness instructors online before exercising obsessively and showing off photos of their body on social media. Then they start to manage their diet and it's a slippery slope from there."

She and her colleagues have handled a rising number of cases involving eating disorders and body image, with half of the 18 cases in the past four years reported last year.

"Sometimes they don't realise their condition because they start off wanting to be fit and healthy. But then they get caught up with the lifestyle such that they never look good enough to themselves," said Ms Chan, who has 10 years of counselling experience.