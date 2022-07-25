Adopting a tiered system among ideas to improve mental health services in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A tiered system of mental health services to cater to varying levels of needs may help improve the availability of such services and reduce over-reliance on specialists, said front-liners and social workers who took part in a engagement session.

They were giving their feedback on 12 recommendations to improve the quality and delivery of mental health and well-being services in Singapore.

The tiered system was among the recommendations proposed by the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being, chaired by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary and advised by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The task force consists of members from the education, health and manpower ministries.

Dr Janil spoke to 17 staff and front-liners from social service agencies on Monday (July 25) at a small group engagement session to discuss the preliminary recommendations.

Speaking to the media at the event, Dr Janil said there are a few gaps in the current mental health services space, like how emergency rooms and the Institute of Mental Health bear a disproportionate burden in dealing with cases that could be eased by moving aid upstream.

He added: "If we can move upstream - provide resilience, earlier counselling and intervention services, then we don't have to force everybody to come for crisis intervention. We can have a much more controlled approach."

Public consultation on the proposed recommendations has been conducted by the task force since May 30, reaching out to more than 800 people - including youth, social service agencies, employers, as well members of the public.

Respondents welcomed the task force's suggestion for front-line workers to be better trained with mental health knowledge so they can identify signs and symptoms of mental health distress among clients, and said it would give them more confidence to encourage clients to seek help.

Ms Christabelle Shalini Ilankovan, a senior clinical executive from Silver Ribbon Singapore, said that another recommendation of having a few first-stop touchpoints for mental health support would fill a gap she sees on the ground.

She said that it can get a bit confusing to refer clients to different agencies and then have them come back to her saying that they did not receive help there.

"Having this system... makes it easy for us and our clients, so we don't have to go back and forth, and clients won't bounce from one person to another, which is not really great for someone seeking mental health help," she added.

Mr Joe Tan, manager of the Integrated Case Management services in Care Corner Seniors Services, said that having a one-stop synchronised service can benefit those who are hesitant to get help, especially the elderly.

He added: "I think sometimes stepping forward to seek help can be quite daunting, and I think providing this approach allows people to seek help in a more timely manner."