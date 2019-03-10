Admiralty Place mall to close for renovations

Admiralty Place will be closed for the next two years for major renovations, Mr Vikram Nair, MP for Sembawang GRC, announced yesterday.

He was speaking at a mass qigong display involving about 400 residents at Kampung Admiralty Community Plaza.

The event was organised by the Admiralty Grassroots Organisations.

Mr Nair said: "Many of you come to Kampung Admiralty a lot now but before this, everyone used to go to Admiralty Place. It is almost 20 years old and it has been around for a very long time. The time has come for us to improve things."

Admiralty Place, a neighbourhood shopping complex, is located in Woodlands Avenue 6. Existing business operations at the complex will cease by the end of next month and it will close in phases till June.

The renovations should be completed in about two years but Mr Nair said those involved are trying to expedite the process.

The shopping centre is targeted to reopen by mid-2021.

Mr Nair said: "The wet market operator is finding an alternative venue to operate (in) and we are still in discussions with them. Hopefully, we will have a temporary wet market."

Apart from the wet market area, the new shopping mall will be mostly air-conditioned.

It will have three levels, with food and beverage outlets and retailers occupying the second floor.

Education centres will take up the third floor as there is "a lot of interest" in this area, Mr Nair said.

"I hope you will enjoy the new facilities," he told the residents.

At the end of his speech, he paid tribute to the Merdeka-and Pioneer-generation residents and thanked them for contributing to the nation-building years.

Sue-Ann Tan