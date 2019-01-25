Actress girlfriend, colleagues, public figures mourn actor's death

Actor Aloysius Pang and his girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, had been waiting until they got married to go public with their romance, Ms Woo revealed. Before this, they had not publicly acknowledged that they were dating.
Actress Jayley Woo bade an emotional farewell to her boyfriend, actor Aloysius Pang, in a series of heart-rending Instagram posts overnight, shortly after the Ministry of Defence issued a statement on Wednesday night confirming his death.

In an Instagram post close to midnight, the 27-year-old Ms Woo wrote in Chinese: "Aug 24 is your birthday, Jan 4 is a special day of ours, and on Jan 24 you left me without a word. All that is left are your cold and hard hands."

One of the photos in the post shows her holding Mr Pang's hand in the hospital.

"Why is it such a coincidence that my favourite number is four? Why have you heartlessly left me behind? How could you bear to leave this world? Why do you treat me this way?" Ms Woo said.

"I did not have the fortune of being your wife in this lifetime. We must definitely get married in the next. I love you, I really love you. Thank you for taking care of me all these years. I love you forever. Please leave in peace. Appear in my dreams often, understand? Also, I will never forgive you in this lifetime."

Ms Woo made several Instagram posts early yesterday morning revealing details about her relationship with Mr Pang for the first time, saying that they had been waiting until they got married to go public with their romance.

Before this, Ms Woo and Mr Pang had not publicly acknowledged that they were dating, though they had been spotted together a couple of times. The pair starred opposite each other in two Mediacorp Channel 8 drama series, Tiger Mum and Super Senior, in 2015.

Ms Jayley Woo posted several Instagram stories early on Thursday morning, revealing details about her relationship with Mr Pang for the first time. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM / JIAQIWOO

ENDURING LOVE

I did not have the fortune of being your wife in this lifetime. We must definitely get married in the next. I love you, I really love you. Thank you for taking care of me all these years. I love you forever.

ACTRESS JAYLEY WOO

BELOVED BROTHER

He is the youngest, he is the most loved... We called him xiao gua tou (little melon head). And what you see on television and what you see in all the responses that he has been receiving - all the love and care - that is who he is.

MR KENNY PANG, actor Aloysius Pang's elder brother.

They also appeared in another drama in 2017, Dream Coder.

"You will always be a part of me, my man. Till death do us part, baby boy." She added in a Chinese hashtag: "My world is gone."

Several of Mr Pang's fellow artists also paid tribute. Actor Shane Pow wrote on Instagram: "It wasn't enough being brothers with you this life. Let's be brothers again next life. I love you, my big brother."

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan commented on Mr Pang's Instagram: "Bro, you are an important chapter in all our lives. Nothing is wrong, just that you went ahead of us like you always do as a human and actor. We will see you in future."

Actress Carrie Wong said: "I always say to you, 'Why is it you again?', but really, I want to say, it was my good fortune to have worked with you so many times. Thank you for always bringing sunshine to others. Always remember you. I will see you next time."

Apart from those in the entertainment business, several public figures also offered their condolences to the late Mr Pang's family and friends.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, offered his deepest condolences to Corporal First Class (NS) Pang's family and loved ones. "It is with a very heavy heart that I think of the sorrow you are going through. My family and I, together with many fellow Singaporeans, wish you all strength in this difficult time," he wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh shared that he was writing from national service in-camp training, saying that he has been "anxious and worried", like many Singaporeans.

"Having been in uniform for the last four days, the news of his death last night is more acute, with the loss of a fellow NSman hitting closer to home," he said in a Facebook post yesterday morning.

Mr Singh said that NS training has become more focused over the years, noting improvements in food quality, safety and balance with realistic training, and equipment.

"In spite of the changes, one thing remains constant. That sense of camaraderie - regardless of rank, race or religion when we swop our civvies for uniform, even if it is only for a few weeks a year," he added.

"Rest in peace, Aloysius Pang. Like all NSmen and NSF personnel who have passed on while on duty, we pray for strength for their families and loved ones through difficult times. And we stand with them."

Others who posted included Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs; Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu; Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development; and MP Zainal Sapari. The Singapore Democratic Party and Singapore People's Party also offered their condolences.

 

