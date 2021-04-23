Actor Shane Pow in court over alleged drink driving

Local actor Shane Pow appeared in a district court yesterday after he was caught last September for alleged drink driving.

The 30-year-old was charged with one count of drink driving.

The actor was stopped at around 11.20pm on Sept 17 last year while allegedly driving a van along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway with at least 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This exceeds the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

According to court documents, Pow has been convicted of drink driving before, in July 2014.

If he is found guilty again, he faces a jail term of up to two years and a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000. He could also be banned from driving for at least five years.

He will return to court on June 3.

Pow was one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party last October.

Covid-19 regulations limiting gatherings to five people or fewer at the time were breached at the Daisy Road party, which was also attended by actor Terence Cao.

Cao and a male guest identified as Lance Lim Chee Keong were in March charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Eleven of those who gathered were fined $300 each in lieu of being prosecuted due to their lower level of culpability.

Wong Shiying