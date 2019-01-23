Actor Aloysius Pang needs artificial life support for his lungs, kidney and heart: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Injured Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang's condition is very serious and he needs artificial support for his lungs, kidneys and heart, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in an update on Wednesday (Jan 23).

In a Facebook post, Dr Ng said surgeons and staff at Waikato Hospital, where Corporal First Class (NS) Pang is now warded in the intensive care unit, are doing all they can to keep up the support and improve his condition.

CFC (NS) Pang, 28, was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at Waiouru Training Area during his reservist stint when he sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas.

He had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

CFC (NS) Pang underwent abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital last Saturday evening, and a follow-up relook operation was completed successfully at 11am (Singapore time) on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Monday.

But in an update on Wednesday morning, Mindef said that CFC (NS) Pang required additional surgery after his condition worsened.

This is his third operation after he was taken to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre in Hamilton, south of Auckland.

The statement added that his condition is critical and he is in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, Dr Ng said that he has spoken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery Teo Li Tserng to get an update on CFC (NS) Pang's condition.

Dr Teo was flown in to New Zealand to assist in the care.

Dr Ng said that Dr Teo and the head surgeon responsible for CFC (NS) Pang's care know each other and have participated in international conferences together.

"This rapport is useful and I told Dr Teo to convey Singapore's appreciation to the doctors and staff there for their untiring efforts, and to let us know if there is anything else they need to help CFC (NS) Pang," Dr Ng wrote.

"Even as the doctors do all they can, our prayers go to CFC (NS) Pang to turn this difficult corner, as well as to his family members for strength."

Mr Pang, who is currently managed by talent agency NoonTalk Media, is a freelance actor who has worked on Mediacorp projects.

He was one of eight young male stars picked by the broadcaster to form the Eight Dukes - a new generation of stars.