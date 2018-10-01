Activist Jolovan Wham had been told to get police permit for event on civil disobedience, court told

SINGAPORE - Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham, 38, was advised by the police to apply for a police permit for an event on civil disobedience at Midview City three days before the event took place on Nov 26, 2016, but did not do so.

These details emerged on Monday (Oct 1), the first day of Wham's trial, where he is contesting charges against him for allegedly organising a public assembly without a permit and for refusing to sign a statement that he had made at a police station.

At the 2016 event, which was open to the public, freelance journalist Kirsten Han and activist Seelan Palay delivered speeches, as did Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong Chi-Fung, who gave a speech remotely via a video call that lasted 119 minutes.

Wham's trial is expected to go on for three days.

Wham, the former executive director of migrant worker advocacy group Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, was charged in court last November for a total of seven counts. He is currently a social worker with the Community Action Network.

In addition to the contested charges, Wham faces two sets of charges for organising public assemblies without permits and refusing to sign police statements, along with one count of vandalism. However, they will be stood down for the time being.

Other public assemblies Wham allegedly organised include a vigil outside Changi Prison Complex in July 2017, ahead of the execution of a drug offender.

Court papers said that on Nov 23, 2016, then assistant superintendent of police Gideon Manaseh contacted Wham to advise him to apply for a permit under the Public Order Act for the "Civil Disobedience and Social Movements" event, which was open to public and publicised on Facebook.

Related Story Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham charged with organising public assemblies without permit and vandalism

Related Story No harm in asking foreigners to influence local politics: Activist Jolovan Wham

But Wham did not apply for a permit and knew that no such permit was granted for the event at The Agora on the third storey of Midview City in Sin Ming Lane.

Wham is said to have organised the event to publicise the cause of "civil disobedience and democracy in social change".

Two days after, a police report was lodged in relation to the event and investigations were commenced by then assistant superintendent Lee Ting Wei.

On Dec 20, 2016, at about 10am, the officer, who is now a deputy superintendent (DSP), recorded Wham's statement at the Police Cantonment Complex. The recorded statement was read back to Wham who affirmed the statement to be true and correct. But Wham purportedly refused to sign it.

Taking the witness stand on Monday, DSP Lee told the court that he had needed Wham to sign the statement, as it was a legal requirement. He said Wham had refused to sign the statement after he was told that he would not get a copy of it.

"(He) said it was personal practice to only sign a statement that he would get a copy of," said DSP Lee adding that he had advised Wham that refusal might constitute an additional charge.

"I invited him to sign it a second time, but (Wham) said he would not," said DSP Lee.

When probed further by Wham's lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam, DSP Lee said Wham mentioned he would not sign the statement, as he advocates for migrant workers to sign only what they would be getting copies of, and Wham said he would "practise what he preaches".

Mr Thuraisingam also put forth the notion that DSP Lee had threatened Wham by telling Wham that he would be charged under Section 180 of the Penal Code if he did not sign it.

Section 180 of the Penal Code states that any person who refuses to sign a statement he makes, when required to sign it by a public servant, can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

However, DSP Lee said he had "merely informed" Wham that he might be charged, and maintained that he did not threaten Wham.

The trial is expected to resume on Monday afternoon, where Mr Manaseh, who had advised Wham to obtain a permit for the event, will take the stand.