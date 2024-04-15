Action against preschool in Redhill after it shuts down suddenly owing to overdue rent payments

SINGAPORE - The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has taken action against Metis Preschool after it suddenly ceased operations at its premises at One@Redhill Centre.

The preschool ceased operations on April 8, after it informed parents in March.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an ECDA spokesman said on April 15 that the preschool’s closure was due to the landlord repossessing the premises, following the school’s rental arrears.

All 19 enrolled children secured places in other preschools, said the agency, adding that Metis Preschool worked with two other preschools in the vicinity of Redhill on April 6 and 7 to offer the children admission.

ECDA added that Metis Preschool helped its staff members secure jobs at other preschools.

The agency spokesman said that on March 25, the preschool told ECDA and parents that its Redhill outlet would cease operations on April 30.

But the preschool was later notified that it would instead be evicted on April 8.

The ECDA spokesman added: “Preschools are required to provide six months’ notice to parents and ECDA prior to ceasing operations, to allow parents sufficient notice to make alternative arrangements for the children.

“ECDA has taken action against the operator for failing to meet this regulatory requirement, which will be taken into consideration should the operator apply for a new licence in future.”

The agency did not elaborate on the action it has taken.

When The Straits Times visited the premises at Redhill on April 11, there was a notice of eviction placed on the glass doors.

According to the notice, the preschool was “in breach of the tenancy agreement due to significant arrears and multiple violations of other covenants outlined in the agreement”.

The landlord, Sumber, told ST on April 12 that overdue payments were among the multiple violations of the tenancy agreement. It did not elaborate on the other violations.

“There were rental arrears for many months. Metis Preschool was well aware of its breaches of the tenancy agreement for some time, and it was incumbent on them to inform their staff and parents about the situation,” said the landlord, adding that it intends to take legal action.

Metis Preschool did not respond to ST’s queries by press time.