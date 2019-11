Children taking part in theatre activities at the MindChamps centre in Toa Payoh. The early education provider, which runs 39 pre-schools in Singapore, is opening a new pre-school for the performing arts in Orchard Road from April. It is collaborating with Mr Dean Carey, a well-known acting coach to stars such as Hugh Jackman, on the curriculum and training of teachers. The pre-school will cater to children between 18 months and six years old. Fees are being worked out.

